If you can’t do it, you’ll either go broke or end up sick.

Relying on somebody else to do it only takes you so far.

It’s something we all should at the very least know how to do semi-well.

I’m talking about cooking. And I’ll throw my right hand in the air first and say I was never someone who liked cooking or was good at it, up until a few months ago. And by that, I mean I was never someone who liked it. It’s still up for debate whether or not I’m good at it.

Eating out at restaurants is expensive. Whether it’s for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you’re going to be running up a big bill. Upwards of around $60 at a minimum (pending what you get, of course.)

Meanwhile, buying your own groceries at the grocery store can come out to less than $100 for the week if you’re smart about where you shop and the items you get. And you can get groceries for the entire week if you do that.

You don’t have to be the best cook in the world, just understand how to follow a recipe and you’ll be fine. It’s pretty hard to mess up.

I was always someone who didn’t think I’d enjoy cooking, but the more that I do it the more I enjoy it. Pop on some music in the kitchen or listen to your favorite radio station while you do it and suddenly it becomes a fun part of your day. Plus there’s a sense of accomplishment after you’re doing too.

You’re missing out if you don’t know how to cook or don’t care about learning. Your bank account and stomach will thank you.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

