10 mundane tasks New Jerseyans hate doing

10 mundane tasks New Jerseyans hate doing

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration

They seem simple, and oftentimes they are, but they take up part of your day when you'd rather be doing anything else.

Think about it, I'm sure there's a daily task you did today that you just wanted to be over. I know I go through these every day.

It's part of our daily lives, and sadly, we can't ignore them. This week, EJ and I asked our listeners what some of their daily, mundane tasks they do that they hate the most.

SEE MORE: Night owl or early riser? How NJ ranks for sleep 

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration
loading...

The answers you'll see below were from listeners who called in, as well as messages that were sent on our app.

Most of them I agree with, although there were a few that I actually somewhat enjoy doing.

So without further ado, here are 10 mundane tasks that we hate doing the most

loading...

Do any of these resonate with you?

10 mundane tasks NJ hates the most

Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The Top Must-Visit Wineries in New Jersey

Did you know that there are nearly 60 wineries strewn across the Garden State from Sussex to Cape May counties, to check out?

Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins

As the calendar turns to September, even more New Jersey spots are starting their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments.

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Categories: Judi & EJ, Talking About ..., Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM