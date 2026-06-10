Isaac’s family has been on an unimaginable journey since he was diagnosed with a rare brain cancer called ependymoma in April 2022.

At a young age, Isaac bravely underwent emergency brain surgery followed by proton radiation therapy.

After a period of hope, the cancer returned in March 2025.

He endured a second surgery (with only partial removal due to the tumor location near the brainstem), seven months of a clinical chemotherapy trial, and then a third surgery where surgeons successfully removed 90% of the tumor.

He has since completed a final round of proton radiation.

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After years of treatment, Isaac's family is seeking support

Now, the family is turning to functional medicine to support Isaac’s overall health, boost his strength, and improve his quality of life. These treatments are entirely out-of-pocket, as insurance does not cover them.

Isaac has shown remarkable courage through multiple surgeries, radiation, and chemo. His family is humbly asking for help so they can give him the best possible chance moving forward.

Any donation, no matter the size, will directly support Isaac’s care. Click here to donate.

Please share this story and consider giving whatever you can.

Isaac’s family thanks everyone for their kindness, prayers, and support.

New Jersey’s 'Doughnut Holes' Reveal Quirky Town Boundaries There are many quirks when it comes to all 564 municipalities in New Jersey. Maybe the oddest quirk is when a borough is a doughnut hole. No, it doesn't have anything to do with the number of doughnut shops within a certain radius. It's when a borough is completely encircled by another township. Less than 4% of the state's municipalities are doughnut hole boroughs, as we find 20 among 11 counties. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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