⚠️ Federal prosecutors say a man threatened to kill and dismember a New Jersey resident.

➡️ Investigators say he repeatedly changed phone numbers after victims blocked him.

🔴 He's charged with eight interstate threats and two cyberstalking counts.

WEST DEPTFORD — A man who most recently lived in Albania threatened he would dismember a New Jersey resident and their children, according to federal prosecutors.

Jarvis Shabazz, 37, is charged with eight counts of interstate threats and two counts of cyberstalking. If convicted on all charges, he faces up to five decades in prison. He appeared in Camden federal court on Aug. 17, 2026, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. While authorities said Shabazz lived in Albania, he also has ties to New Jersey, Georgia, Malaysia and Morocco.

Prosecutors say threats continued for 15 months

Shabazz is accused of leaving graphic voicemails and texts for multiple victims over the course of 15 months. Prosecutors said that even after his number was blocked, Shabazz changed his number to leave the messages that contained "violent imagery, religious references, racial epithets, and obscenity."

Investigators found that Shabazz left the first threatening voicemail on Oct. 10, 2022. According to federal prosecutors, Shabazz said he would kill the victim and soon be "dismembering bodies and carving human f***ing flesh.”

Another disturbing message came one week later, according to prosecutors.

"There is not a white paramilitary organization on planet Earth that is going to prevent me from taking your life. I want you to understand me well. You will die at my hands. White people cannot protect you. And your children will suffer the same fate. Inshallah mother f***er,” Shabazz said in the second message, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors credited the West Deptford police for helping in the investigation but did not specify their role. Authorities also haven't said who received the voicemails or why they were targeted.

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