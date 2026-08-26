If you ever eyed up a stack of pancakes and thought, ‘You know what this needs? A little more fun,’ PJ’s Pancake House may just have you covered.

The popular New Jersey breakfast spot has opened a fourth location, this time in Skillman at Village Walk at Montgomery on Route 206. While the pancakes are still very much the star of the show, this location comes with a bit of a twist.

PJ’s has been a Princeton institution since 1962, eventually expanding to West Windsor and Lawrenceville.

Now Skillman gets its own version of the place, with a menu that goes well beyond pancakes. We’re talking breakfast favorites, but also burgers, sandwiches, salads, and even pizza.

New PJ’s Pancake House location in New Jersey

pjspancakehouse via Instagram pjspancakehouse via Instagram

Yum!

There’s something crazy and awesome about the new location’s attempt to capture that old-school neighborhood feel. There are wooden tables where customers are actually encouraged to carve their names.

Don’t tempt me with a good time!

Plus, they’re adding local Montgomery touches designed to make the place feel like a community gathering spot rather than just another place to grab breakfast.

pjspancakehouse via Instagram pjspancakehouse via Instagram

There’s even a Montgomery Cougar Breakfast Challenge involving a five-stack of pancakes and a giant milkshake.

The new PJ’s is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m..

Considering how many New Jerseyans apparently feel that pancakes qualify as breakfast, lunch, and dinner (count me as one of them), this place should be hopping at all times.

You will find the new PJ’s Pancake House at The Village Walk at Montgomery, 1340 Route 206, Skillman, NJ.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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