The New Jersey state Legislature is at it again, pushing a bill that masquerades as “reproductive health” protection but is really a direct attack on free speech and the compassionate work of pregnancy resource centers and sidewalk counselors.

On June 8, 2026, the Assembly Appropriations Committee rushed through amendments to A2218 on the very same day as the public hearing.

Proponents called the changes “narrowing,” but a close review from New Jersey Right to Life shows they’re mostly cosmetic tweaks that leave the bill’s core anti-speech agenda fully intact, and in some ways even more dangerous.

Here’s my recap of the explanation/interpretation of this bill from Marie Tasy at New Jersey Right to Life.

Photo by Suhyeon Choi on Unsplash Photo by Suhyeon Choi on Unsplash loading...

What the Amendments Actually Do:

The bill creates new criminal and civil penalties aimed squarely at pro-life activities. Even after the amendments:

Criminal “Interference” Provision:

They added “by force or threat of force” language to parts of the new crime, but kept vague, expansive terms like “intimidation,” “coercion,” and causing “emotional harm” or “reputational harm.”

New Jersey already has strong laws against actual violence, threats, trespass, and obstruction.

This is about chilling peaceful prayer, counseling, and offering real help to women outside abortion facilities, activities clearly protected by the First Amendment.

Civil Liability Weapon:

Abortion providers and activists can now sue pro-life individuals, pregnancy resource centers, and volunteers for “reputational harm, financial harm, mental anguish, or emotional harm.”

No need for force. No criminal conviction required. Just the threat of costly lawsuits, punitive damages, and attorney’s fees.

This is a classic SLAPP legislation designed to bankrupt and silence the very people advocating for and protecting women and children. Through endless litigation.

Special Protections for Abortion Providers:

The tweak which allows for an exclusion for conduct that “deviates from the applicable professional standard of care” does little to change the fact that the bill grants the abortion industry immunity and protections that no other medical field enjoys.

It shields them from normal licensing board accountability even when women are harmed.

Photo by Rod Long on Unsplash Photo by Rod Long on Unsplash loading...

A2218 is about viewpoint discrimination

The amendments also harmonized the Assembly version with the Senate’s, but left dangerously broad definitions of “reproductive health care” untouched.

That includes abortion, so-called "gender-affirming" care, which is irreversible mutilation that serves to "affirm" adult mental illness and child abuse when it comes to minors.

It also allows people travel out-of-state for these procedures, turning New Jersey into an even deeper sanctuary state for abortion tourism, as my friends at NJRTL have been talking about for years.

This Is "Viewpoint Discrimination," Plain and Simple

New Jersey already protects women from real harm. This bill isn’t about safety, it’s about elevating abortion access and related procedures above the constitutional rights of citizens who disagree.

It treats peaceful pro-life ministry as a special threat while giving the abortion industry special status above normal oversight.

Pregnancy resource centers offer real choices, practical help, and alternatives to abortion.

Sidewalk counselors provide information and support in some of the most difficult moments in a woman’s life.

A2218 is engineered to make that harder, much harder, through the constant fear of legal harassment.

Photo by Wesley Tingey on Unsplash Photo by Wesley Tingey on Unsplash loading...

The legislative process raises concerns

The process itself was telling: major changes dropped on legislators and the public with virtually no time for review. Classic Trenton rush job.

This bill represents a fundamental threat to First Amendment rights in New Jersey. We cannot let it become law.

Reject A2218, and call your Assembly members and Senators.

Tell them to stand up for free speech, for women in crisis who deserve real choices, and against special protections for the abortion industry at the expense of everyone else.

Pregnancy resource centers save lives and support families. Peaceful advocacy is a cornerstone of our democracy. New Jersey lawmakers should protect those things, not attack them.

The amendments didn’t fix the problems.

They just made the assault on speech easier to pass. It’s time for the full Legislature to kill this bill outright.

Share your thoughts on the air or on our NJ1015 app.

Sign up here to send your concern about this egregious government overreach.

Let’s make sure Trenton hears us loud and clear.

Which states have the most expensive electric bills? The average total electricity cost in the United States last year was $1,820. That was an increase of $110, or 6.4%, from 2024.

Source: Energy Information Administration via the Joint Economic Committee Democrats

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈