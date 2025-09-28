Are you getting enough sleep? The barometer is eight hours. We’ve been told forever that’s the perfect amount.

But everyone is different. There are times I get eight hours and wake up feeling groggy, and there are plenty of times (due to a weird weekend work schedule) where I get two hours and am fine. It truly depends on the person and what your body clock says.

I find it interesting, though, the difference between those who prioritize sleep and those who never want to go to bed.

Typically, I’ve been the one to never want to go to bed. I don’t like admitting the day is over.

The website naplab did a study on every U.S. state and how much sleep they get on average.

The study took a percentage of the number of people who get, on average, seven hours of sleep or more per night.

North Dakota came in first with 71.6% of sleepers getting seven hours of sleep or more.

In last place was Hawaii with 56.1% of sleepers getting seven hours or more.

So where does New Jersey rank? Are we near the top or near the bottom? Well, we rank towards the bottom, number 36, in fact. 62.8% of New Jersey sleepers get more than seven hours a night.

So, where are you personally? Do you get more than seven hours of sleep a night? Are you someone who goes to bed early and gets up early too? I typically don’t do either of those. Maybe I should.

