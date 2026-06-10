🚨Seven people were shot in Trenton late Tuesday night

🚨Two victims remain in critical condition, while five others are listed as stable

🚨Police have made no arrests

TRENTON — Seven people were shot in Trenton's capital city late Tuesday night.

The shots fired in the area of Centre and Furman streets in the Lamberton section were detected by the ShotSpotter system around 10:30 p.m., according to Trenton police.

Police found seven people struck by "numerous rounds" and had them taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Trenton crime statistics had been trending downward in 2026

Two are listed in critical condition and the remaining five are listed in stable condition as of early Wednesday morning.

The shootings are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Statistics reported by Trenton police show significant declines in crime through May 3. There have been just 3 homicides in the city so far in 2026 compared to seven a year ago. The number of reported sexual assaults, robberies, aggravated assaults, burglaries, thefts and auto thefts are down by 20% compared to 2025.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.

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