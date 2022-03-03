Watch your mailbox: You’re getting a ‘gift’ from NJ E-ZPass

You'll likely be getting a new E-ZPass transponder this year as they reach the end of their lifespan.

NJ E-ZPass, which issues the transponders for seven agencies with toll roads in New Jersey, said they will eventually just stop working as the batteries run out of power.

Nearly a million E-ZPass customers with active accounts that have been used in the past year will receive a transponder replacement kit in the mail between now and the end of the year. It includes a brand new transponder and a postage-paid envelope to return the old one.

E-ZPass lane Dino Flammia, Townsquare Media NJ loading...

How much does a replacement transponder cost?

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority Commissioners, which oversees NJ E-ZPass, approved the replacement by Conduent State & Local Solutions at a cost of $8.4 million. Each replacement costs $8.75.

Agencies whose E-ZPass customers are maintained by NJ E-ZPass include the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, Burlington County Bridge Commission, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission, the South Jersey Transportation Authority, the Delaware River Port Authority and the Cape May Bridge Commission.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

2022 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge photos More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey.