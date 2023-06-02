Robbinsville, Hamilton Aqua water customers have low pressure

🔴 Mercer County water utility customers are experiencing low pressure

🔴 Aqua customers are asked to reduce water use

Residents of several Mercer and Burlington County communities have little water pressure. This is expected to continue until Monday.

Aqua New Jersey said "emergency well maintenance" is causing low pressure for many customers.

Water pressure should normalize across Aqua New Jersey's system during the weekend with a full recovery by Monday morning.

The problem is impacting Aqua New Jersey customers in Hamilton, Hamilton Square, Robbinsville, Allentown, Chesterfield and Trenton.

"The water has and continues to be safe to use and consume despite the low pressure," the company said in its statement.

The company did not disclose the nature of the problem.

Problems in Robbinsville Thursday

A message from Robbinsville said the problem began on Thursday with an "unanticipated water well failure."

Sharon Elementary School in Robbinsville was closed Friday while the Pond Road Middle Scholl and Robbinsville High School dismissed class early.

The company is asking customers to voluntarily cut their non-essential water use by taking shorter showers, stopping lawn irrigation and minimizing the use of washers and dishwashers.

The problem comes during a one-day taste of summer heat with temperatures in the low 90s on Friday. New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said a backdoor cold front Saturday should bring cloudy skies and knock temperatures back to the 60s.

