Trans inmate who impregnated 2 prisoners moved out of NJ women’s prison

CHESTERFIELD — A transgender woman serving a 30-year prison sentence has been moved out of the state's only women's prison after impregnating two women.

Demi Minor, 27, was moved to Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in Chesterfield last month, according to her blog. State Department of Corrections spokesman Dan Sperrazza confirmed she is currently being kept in the prison's vulnerable housing unit, but did not state the reason for the transfer.

"NJDOC cannot comment on specific housing actions regarding an individual," Sperrazza told New Jersey 101.5 in a statement. "However, decisions related to an incarcerated person’s housing are made within the parameters of the settlement agreement which requires consideration of gender identity and the health and safety of the individual."

Gender identity in NJ prisons

The young adult facility is a prison for inmates ages 18 to 30. Its general population is all male, though Sperrazza reportedly told NBC News that two other transgender women are also being housed in the vulnerable housing unit.

Minor and over two dozen other transgender inmates had been moved to Edna Mahan Correctional Facility last year following a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union. As part of a settlement in late June 2021, New Jersey agreed to house prisoners based on their gender identity.

Prison pregnancy exposed

In April, New Jersey 101.5 received letters from prisoners at Edna Mahan, the state's only women's prison. The letters complained that Minor had impregnated two women after having sex with them in public areas at the prison.

One of the pregnant women is now around seven months pregnant, based on information in the letter. The expecting mother was convicted of murder for the April 2010 double-killing of a Hudson County couple. She will be eligible for parole next century.

The other pregnant woman will turn 21 years old this October. She is in prison on three counts of aggravated assault from separate incidents and will be eligible for parole in 2027.

Minor pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter for fatally stabbing her foster father 24 times in 2011 at the age of 16. She also pleaded guilty to carjacking.

