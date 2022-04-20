Woman impregnated by trans inmate at NJ prison serving life sentence for double killing

CLINTON TOWNSHIP — The identity of a transgender inmate responsible for impregnating two female prisoners at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility is now public and one of the mothers likely will never be able to raise her child.

A new letter from a prisoner at Edna Mahan Correctional Facility identifies two pregnant inmates and the trans inmate who impregnated both of them. The letter to New Jersey 101.5 also makes note of the inmates' lengthy sentences.

All three are at the state's only women's prison. Their relationships were consensual even though sexual contact is not allowed, according to the state Department of Corrections.

One of the pregnant women named in the letter has no release date. She will be eligible for parole in 2104.

Now 31 years old, she was convicted of murder and felony murder for the April 2010 double-killing of a Hudson County couple. The victims were killed in a carjacking on their way home from their engagement party.

The other pregnant woman is just 20 years old, according to the letter. She is set for release in 2027 and is currently at Edna Mahan on three separate aggravated assault charges.

The transgender woman at the center of the controversy has been publicly identified as Demi Minor. She spoke to NJ.com through a volunteer prison advocate and an app called JPay.

Minor is set for release in 2037 and is not eligible for parole, according to the state Department of Corrections.

Her lengthy sentence comes from two separate crimes committed in 2011 at the age of 16. Minor pleaded guilty to carjacking and aggravated manslaughter charges.

In the second case, she admitted in court to stabbing her male victim repeatedly. The victim was Minor's foster father, who she stabbed 24 times while burglarizing his home.

A state court of appeals ruling from 2014 still addressed Minor as a male. It's unclear when she came out as a transgender woman.

Minor told NJ.com that she is undergoing hormone therapy. She has also reportedly requested for orchiectomy to remove her testes.

It's also unclear what will happen to the inmates' future children. Minor noted one of the mothers has a support team.

"Many of my advocates and support team have already said they will ensure this child will never touch a foster home," Minor is quoted as saying.

In the text interview, Minor gave details about her experience with gender-based discrimination at Edna Mahan. She added the guards have called her a "predator" and others view her as dangerous only because of her gender identity.

"I do not think I am a threat to my fellow inmates, because I never harmed anyone. I chose to love," Minor is quoted as saying. "I have my own childhood trauma and plights that have made me just as vulnerable as the women here. My institutional record while here must speak for itself."

The state DOC did not respond to a request for comment from New Jersey 101.5 Wednesday afternoon.

