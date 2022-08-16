Smokey truck fires snarls NJ Turnpike traffic
Truck fires in two different locations on the New Jersey Turnpike caused a delay of over 5 miles Tuesday morning.
Black smoke billowed into the air from the southbound outer lanes south of Exit 7A for Route 195 in Chesterfield around 10 a.m. when a dump truck caught fire, according to State Police. Traffic slowed in both the inner and outer lanes while fire crews worked to put out the fire.
A crash involving three trucks around 11:15 a.m. four miles away also in the southbound outer lanes caused one of two tractor trailers and a box truck to catch fire. State Police said the occupants were able to exit and were not injured.
Two left lanes were closed as of 3:25 p.m. while work crews make repairs to the damaged guardrail.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.