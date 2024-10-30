NJ correctional officers indicted in alleged excessive force of youth prison inmate

🔻 Corrections officers accused of excessive force at NJ youth prison

🔻 Several accused of lying on report as coverup

🔻 Victim was pepper sprayed twice and needed inhaler, according to court documents

TRENTON — A state grand jury has voted to file charges against six state correctional police officers in connection with the alleged assault of an inmate at the Garden State Youth Correctional Facility in Burlington County, over four years ago — and an alleged coverup in officer reports.

A seven-count indictment was returned against the following sergeant and five senior corrections officers, stemming from what authorities said was a pepper spraying and forceful cell removal incident on April 8, 2020.

▪️ Sgt. Michael Emmert, 40, of Toms River

▪️ Senior Corrections Officer Christopher Toth, 40, of New Egypt

▪️ Senior Corrections Officer Mark Sadlowski Jr., 46, of Sewell

▪️ Senior Corrections Officer Raymond Quinones, 50, of Beachwood

▪️ Senior Corrections Officer Michael Gaines, 58, of Willingboro

▪️ Senior Corrections Officer Michael Ambrozaitis, 60, of Southampton

The group has all been accused of filing false reports regarding the alleged incident at the Chesterfield facility. They were all previously charged by complaint-summons in May 2022.

All of the defendants have been indicted on charges of second-degree official misconduct, third-degree tampering with public records and fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records.

Emmert and Toth face an additional charge of third-degree aggravated assault.

Garden State Youth Correctional facility (NJDOC, Google Maps) Corrections officers indictment for inmate assault and report coverup Garden State Youth Correctional facility (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

“New Jersey correctional officers work under trying circumstances and do essential work in the criminal justice system and in maintaining public safety,” said Attorney General Platkin.

He continued, “The alleged conduct of the officers indicted in this case does a discredit to every correctional officer who performs their duties with integrity. The mistreatment of young adults in the State’s care will not be tolerated and no one is above the law.”

Victim was pepper sprayed twice, needed inhaler

On April 8, 2020, despite the victim offering and extending his hands to be handcuffed, according to court documents, Emmert allegedly sprayed the victim with pepper spray.

Toth, Sadlowski, Quinones, Gaines and Ambrozaitis then allegedly joined a five-person suited team, as Emmert allegedly then pepper sprayed the victim again without any order or chance to listen.

The inmate screamed in pain and needed an inhaler and oxygen in the infirmary, according to court documents.

Officials said the defendants were then all responsible for a report that lied about failure to listen and resistance by the prisoner, that would have justified use of the pepper spray.

Toth, faced the additional charge for witnessing the excessive force and allegedly failing to intervene, report, or take action to stop Emmert from further excessive force.

Spot for new women's prison, near Garden State Youth Correctional site (Credit_ NJDOC) Spot for new women's prison, near Garden State Youth Correctional site (Credit_ NJDOC) loading...

In May, state officials unveiled plans to build a new women’s prison adjacent to the Garden State Youth Correctional facility in Chesterfield.

That is to take the place of the embattled Edna Mahan prison.

The Hunterdon County facility has been in the process of closing after years of inmate mismanagement and assaults, including one that has seen over a dozen corrections officers facing charges.

