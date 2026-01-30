I don’t know about you, but today — smack in the coldest week of the year, on what feels like the coldest day of the year here in New Jersey — I’m trying to lean into the freeze with a smile. I’d like to think of myself as an optimistic person and have always tried to make the best out of any situation. Today that means embracing this Jersey freeze.

Finding beauty in the Jersey freeze

Case in point: yesterday I went for a sunset hike along Spruce Run in Glen Gardner, NJ with my pal Wayne. With snow piled on either side of the frozen run’s valley, the setting sun glowing in the background, and a crisp 15-degree temperature, it was genuinely beautiful. Cold, yes — but also memorable, peaceful, and filled with great conversation. Sometimes winter shows up and quietly reminds you to slow down and pay attention.

Frozen Route 31 drives that trigger summer nostalgia

This morning, driving to work heading south on Route 31, I passed a few frozen-over baseball fields and even a frozen-over ice cream stand (isn’t that ironic?). And while I was fully embracing the moment — heat blasting, coffee doing its thing — my mind drifted to what we in New Jersey might be missing from summer on a day like this. Sure, warmth and longer days top the list, but what else?

That’s when I started mentally jotting down my list:

The 10 summer things New Jersey can’t wait to get back

Instead of gloves and frostbite, picture this:

1. Warm evenings on the deck or patio that stretch well past dinner.

2. Hanging out at my friend’s tiki bar — flip-flops optional, laughter mandatory.

3. Hikes surrounded by green instead of white.

4. Hearing migrating birds I can add to my Merlin app.

5. Kayaking the Mullica River, deep in the Pines.

6. Lazy beach days in Strathmere.

7. Cape May sunsets that stop you in your tracks.

8. Backyard barbecues that don’t require gloves.

9. Late-night ice cream runs that actually feel refreshing.

10. Summer storms rolling in while cicadas buzz in the background.

Counting down to Memorial Day Weekend in New Jersey

Thinking about all that made me smile — and also reminded me how quickly seasons shift. For the record, there are 113 days until Memorial Day Weekend and 142 days until the first day of summer. Not exactly around the corner, but close enough to start daydreaming.

Which brings me to a classic Jersey question: would you rather be too hot or too cold? On a day like today, I might answer “too hot”… but ask me again in August and I’ll probably change my tune. That’s the Jersey way — appreciating each season while secretly longing for the next.

And before we know it, we’ll be sitting on the beach, sweating through another heat wave… and complaining about the heat and not the cold.

