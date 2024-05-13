World famous clothing consignment chain opens new NJ location

Morristown has long been requesting a clothing store for men/women, and they’ve finally got it.

But it’s not just any store. It’s a world-famous consignment shop that’s popping up all over the place.

SEE MORE: New stunning hotel celebrates the Jersey Shore you remember

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

2nd Street is a fashion retailer that specializes in buying and selling secondhand clothing and accessories. At 2nd Street, they offer a huge selection of styles from street wear to vintage to Japanese designer and luxury accessories.

And it’s fun to comb through the vast variety of clothing and accessories looking for the styles to suit your needs.

It’s about style as well as sustainability. In the U.S. alone, over 15 million tons of clothing end up in landfills annually, so shopping there helps to continuously drive the sale of gently used clothing and reduce waste around the world.

They carry a wide variety of styles from popular brands, vintage pieces, and high-end designer items.

2nd Street began in Japan in 1996 with now over 700 locations in Japan. In 2018, their first U.S. store opened on the fashionable Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles.

Now, they’re rapidly expanding with stores in California, New York, Oregon, here in NJ and many more coming soon.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

The focus is on providing affordable, quality fashion choices to customers. 2nd STREET is part of a larger global chain known as 2nd STREET, which operates in various countries, including Japan and other parts of Asia.

In addition to in-store shopping, they also offer online shopping and consignment services. At 2nd Street you’ll find unique items that can’t be found just anywhere.

To keep you on-trend and always in something new, new items are regularly added to inventory from both the U.S. and Japan.

If you haven’t checked it out yet, pop into their newest NJ location at 45 Market St. in Morristown.

These are the long-gone NJ mall stores we miss the most With so many trends of the 1990's back in style, it's a great time to look back at a strong foundation of 80's and 90's culture — New Jersey mall shopping. Some stores were a highlight, every trip. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈