Eat more red meat, New Jersey! (Opinion)

A growing number of researchers, scientists and health professionals are refuting the anti-meat narrative that has been circulating for decades.

A new comprehensive study goes after many of the studies calling the 'harm' of red meat' claiming that the research is shoddy at best. Studies also refuting the claims about beef's harm to the climate are also on the rise.

My favorite is the pushback on the absurdity of "Meatless Mondays."

And when it comes to kids, yes, red meat again is among the best way to get growing children the proteins and amino acids they need for a healthy growing body.

If you want to do your own research, highly recommended, you can't rely on big search engines like Google. Google skews the results to only show the left-wing narrative attacking beef.

You need to follow and visit sites for groups that actually do research like the Committee for a Constructive Tomorrow and The Center for Consumer Freedom.

So don't believe all the political propaganda being pushed by search engines, social media giants and the corporate media.

Read, understand and live your life. Support our farmers, eat healthy and don't let the agenda-driven elites push unhealthy foods on you in the name of "science."

