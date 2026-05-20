NJ’s Gaten Matarazzo will make his West End debut in ‘Rent’

The iconic ‘90s musical "Rent" is returning to the West End in London and you don’t even have to wait 525,600 minutes to see it, but if you do, you’ll see a familiar New Jersey face.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Jonathan Larson’s Tony-winning rock musical, performances will start Sept. 26, 2026, at the Duke of York's Theatre, and have its official opening night on Oct. 8, according to Playbill.

Set in Manhattan in the 1990s and inspired by Puccini’s opera ‘La Bohème,’ the hit musical follows a group of young East Village artists, performers, and philosophers as they struggle through the hardships of poverty, societal discord, and the AIDS epidemic while searching for life, love, and art.

The production will be headed by New Jersey’s own Gaten Matarazzo as Mark Cohen, an aspiring filmmaker living in the East Village.

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Jersey boy to star in 'Rent'

Though born in Connecticut, Matarazzo was raised in Little Egg Harbor Township, taking vocal training at Starlight Performing Arts Center in Stafford Township.

Best known for his starring role as Dustin Henderson on Netflix’s ’Stranger Things,’ Matarazzo is no stranger to the stage.

The 23-year-old actor has previously been on Broadway in Priscilla: Queen of the Desert (Benjamin), Les Misérables (Gavroche), Dear Evan Hansen (Jared Kleinman), and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Tobias).

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Luke Sheppard, the Director of the revival, says “This is Rent in the hands of a new generation of performers who love and adore this piece, and with Gaten Matarazzo playing Mark, it promises to be a thrilling experience.”

I, for one, am amped to hear Matarazzo’s take on Mark and his roommate, Roger’s duet “What You Own.” I’m sure he’ll make the Garden State proud from all the way across the pond.

For tickets click here

Viva la vie Boheme!

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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