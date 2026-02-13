I was surprised to find out that, according to a new analysis by health insurance experts Compare the Market, it found that the United States has the lowest number of hospitals in the world, with just 1.84 hospitals for every 100,000 citizens. The United States ranks lower than Chile and Thailand.

The shortage of hospitals contributes to the long emergency wait times. Of course, that also reflects the shortage of hospital bed space available.

The Jack and Sheryl Morris Cancer Center, NJ's first and only free-standing fully comprehensive cancer hospital has opened in New Brunswick (Photo Credit: RWJBarnabas Health)

I know from firsthand experience

I have unfortunately needed to go to the emergency room. More times than I care to admit. Trust me when I tell you, anytime I have gone, it has been because I really needed to go. All those trips to the ER resulted in hospital stays.

I spent 26 hours in a New Jersey ER waiting for a hospital bed once, but the care I received in the ER was stellar. From nurses to PAs to the doctors and technicians, they were all compassionate and did what they could to make me feel comfortable in the ER. They never stopped. There were gurneys lined up and down the corridors, every ER trauma room was occupied. They work hard and try to keep a great spirit and understanding that the patient is concerned, in pain and very anxious. I was taken aback by the overwhelming work that ER personnel do every day.

Siri Stafford Siri Stafford loading...

How does New Jersey rank for ER times?

New Jersey ranks 7th in the country for long emergency room wait times, with an average wait time of 173 minutes. Maryland had, on average, a 228-minute wait in the ER for the longest wait in the country. Our friends in New York rank 5th highest with an average of 184 minutes.

American healthcare has become a controversial subject. There is a shortage of hospitals, a shortage of beds, high prescription costs, huge out-of-pocket deductibles, high insurance premiums, a shortage of medical staff and more people using emergency rooms for routine medical needs that could be managed by a primary care doctor or Urgent Care.

dolgachov dolgachov loading...

There is blame being doled out but the wonderful people in the ER trenches work hard at making those in need of medical attention get it as soon as possible. Next time you have a long wait in the ER, please remember that.

