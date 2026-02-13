The ticket said $20.

A few weeks ago I forgot to extend the meter on the parking app. That one was on me. Twenty dollars felt reasonable. Annoying, but fair.

Then I went to pay it.

Processing fee. Administrative fee. Online convenience fee, which never feels especially convenient. By the time I hit submit, that $20 parking mistake was pushing close to $40.

I just sat there staring at the total thinking, when did everything turn into this?

Fee, fee, everywhere a fee.

New Jersey parking tickets and online convenience fees add up fast

It’s not just parking tickets. Run something through the courts and the number grows. Pay a bill online through the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission and there’s often a service charge attached. Miss an EZ-Pass replenishment and suddenly the toll seems to come back with friends. The number on the notice rarely survives intact.

The private sector has mastered this too. Order dinner through DoorDash or Grubhub and the total climbs as fees stack up. Delivery fee. Service fee. Sometimes a small order fee. That $18 meal lands closer to $30 before a tip is even considered.

Call a ride on Uber and the base fare looks manageable. Then there’s the booking fee. Sometimes surge pricing. A few dollars here, a few there.

From DoorDash to Uber: how service fees quietly inflate everyday costs

At this point it almost feels like a fees monster, like that old movie The Blob. The more of your money the fee blob consumes, the bigger it gets. Every time it rolls forward, it picks up another dollar or two.

What makes it more frustrating is that many of these services did not start this way. Early on, rides were cheap and straightforward. Food delivery apps threw around promo codes. The pitch was simple: pay a fair price and move on with the day. Somewhere along the line, once these services became part of everyday life, the layers arrived. New fees appeared quietly. Then they increased. Just when a service becomes a regular habit, boom, a new charge shows up on the receipt.

Should New Jersey regulate hidden fees and demand price transparency?

Even things that are supposed to be fun are not immune. Book an Airbnb and the cleaning fee can rival the nightly rate. Buy a concert ticket and processing and order fees stack up before the seat is even secured. Grab beach tags online and there is often a convenience charge at checkout. Apparently convenience is very expensive in New Jersey.

There are real costs behind some of this. Credit card processing is not free. Insurance costs have climbed. Fuel is more expensive. Courts and agencies have expenses too. Breaking those costs into separate line items makes sense on paper.

Still, many residents are questioning whether the state should go further in limiting or regulating certain fees, or at least requiring clearer, upfront pricing so the first number posted is closer to the real one. There have been discussions in Trenton about greater transparency, especially around surcharges and ticket fees, but for now the layers remain.

In a state where taxes, utility bills, insurance, and groceries already stretch budgets, the steady accumulation of fees feels exhausting. None of them alone seems outrageous. Together they create the sense that nothing costs what it says it costs.

Twenty dollars should mean twenty dollars. Lately in New Jersey, it almost never does.