Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Thursday:

Washington Twp (Gloucester County) police deliver a DoorDash order to a customer after arresting the driver for having outstanding warrants (Washington Twp. PD via Facebook) Washington Twp (Gloucester County) police deliver a DoorDash order to a customer after arresting the driver for having outstanding warrants (Washington Twp. PD via Facebook) loading...

🚔 DoorDash driver arrested mid-delivery in Washington Twp

🍔 NJ cops step in to complete food order themselves

📱 Police Facebook post turns unexpected bust into viral moment

WASHINGTON TWP — What was supposed to be a simple DoorDash delivery turned into something a little more complicated, and totally unexpected for one New Jersey woman.

On March 1, around noon, two officers from the Washington Township, Gloucester County Police Department pulled over a vehicle in front of the high school for a traffic violation.

They soon discovered the driver was a wanted person with outstanding warrants.

While being placed under arrest, officials said the driver informed the cops he was in the middle of making a DoorDash delivery right up the block from where he got pulled over.

No problem.

Washington Township Police Department Officer Mike Scheer and Sgt. Matt Barnett made sure the customer got her DoorDash order by delivering it themselves, before the vehicle was towed.

NJ middle school sold in Jackson (Courtesy: jacksonsd.org/mcauliffesale) NJ middle school in Jackson was sold in 2025 (Courtesy: jacksonsd.org/mcauliffesale) loading...

🏫 Empty Jackson middle school targeted by trespassers

🚔 Police appear to cite social media ‘urbex’ trend in recent arrests

📍 Christa McAuliffe school was sold to Lakewood yeshiva for $40M

JACKSON — A township middle school that has been sitting empty since last year has seen a string of recent trespassing incidents, Jackson police said on Tuesday.

Christa McAuliffe Middle School closed in June 2025, after hosting its final Jackson public school students.

“There have been several arrests over the past few days/nights at the McAuliffe School related to burglary, trespassing, and criminal mischief that appears to have been inspired by a recent social media trend,” Jackson Police Lt. Edward Travisano said in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Police have boosted patrol security checks on and around the property, which was sold in December to Beth Medrash Govoha, based in neighboring Lakewood.

Exploring empty or “abandoned” properties — often called “urbex,” short for urban exploration — has become a popular and consistent trend on social media.

On Reddit, a post in an “Abandoned NJ” subreddit described a recent meetup at the former school that ended in arrests of several people.

The person said that within minutes of arriving, police vehicles surrounded the property.

“After making the GC for the meetup, we all got arrested with 4 counts of felonies since the security there was actually police that have been heavily monitoring the place," the Reddit user wrote, adding a warning to others not to attempt entry.

NJ releases body cam and 911 calls from Piscataway family homicide NJ releases body cam and 911 calls from Piscataway family homicide (NJOAG) loading...

🚔 Bodycam, 911 audio released in Piscataway triple homicide

📞 Calls captured frantic pleas as young man threatened family

⚖️ State reviewing cop-involved shooting that left accused attacker dead

PISCATAWAY — Body camera footage from five responding officers and clips of two 911 calls have been released by the New Jersey Attorney General's Office in the Piscataway police response to a triple family homicide earlier this year.

On Jan. 5, officers found 60-year-old Jeanmarie Barnes and her parents-in-law, 86-year-old Richard A. Barnes and 84-year-old Brenda F. Barnes, all dead inside the family’s River Road home, with apparent knife wounds.

The victims’ son and grandson, respectively, 29-year-old Jordan Barnes was shot and killed by an officer after officials said he refused police entry and yelled threats, while holding a kitchen knife.

Piscataway Police received two 911 calls on Jan. 5 at 5:30 p.m.

In the first, a woman is heard shouting “stop, stop” mixed with background yelling and possible sobs. The 90-second clip ends with a dispatcher saying there’s an emergency going on.

That call was later confirmed as made from the cell phone of Jeanmarie Barnes.

Bodycam footage has been shared from all five officers at the River Road scene when the shots were fired.

The first officer walks up the driveway as Jordan Barnes is standing on the front porch stairs. The officer asks if he’s alright and asks him to “come here.”

Barnes begins to approach, saying, “These people tried to lock me in the car and kill me.”

But, as the officer turns a flashlight in his direction, Barnes backs up the stairs, saying “no, no,” — picks something up from the porch and goes back inside, locking the door behind him.

“You’re not getting in this f***ing house,” Barnes is then heard yelling from upstairs.

Tracer rounds light the sky as people fire live rounds into the air during a televised speech by Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Tracer rounds light the sky as people fire live rounds into the air during a televised speech by Hezbollah leader Naim Kassem in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Wednesday, March 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) loading...

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran launched new strikes against Israel and U.S. military bases in the Middle East as aerial attacks resumed early Thursday after an American submarine sank an Iranian warship and Iran threatened the destruction of military and economic infrastructure across the region.

Israel announced multiple incoming missile attacks, and air sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Iranian state television said additional strikes also targeted U.S. bases. The Israeli military said it had begun new strikes in Lebanon targeting the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The fighting continued after the U.S. and Israel intensified their bombardment of Iran on Wednesday.

The tempo of the strikes on Iran was so intense that state television announced the mourning ceremony for Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed at the start of the conflict, would be postponed. Millions attended the funeral of his predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, in 1989.

Explosion inside a Gloucester County industrial park Wed., March 4. 2026 Explosion inside a Gloucester County industrial park Wed., March 4. 2026 (6 ABC Action News) loading...

💥Explosion heard for miles

💥5 people injured

💥Shelter-in-place was requested for a 2-mile radius

SWEDESBORO — An explosion inside a building in a Gloucester County industrial park on Wednesday afternoon that was reportedly heard for miles injured multiple people.

Gloucester County Emergency Management said the explosion happened on Heron Drive in Sweedesboro.

Video showed black smoke rising from the Savita Naturals building on Heron Drive. The building suffered extensive damage along with a neighboring facility.

Rebecca Forand with the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office told NJ.com that four people were critically injured. 6 ABC Action News reported that one of those injured is the owner of the facility. A person who was in another building was also injured, according to what Forand told NJ.com.

Buildings and residents within a 2-mile radius of Heron Drive and High Hill Road inside the Pureland Industrial Complex were asked to shelter-in-place, but that request was canceled around 5 p.m.

Savita Naturals is “a provider of specialty oil extraction and related services with an emphasis on unique solutions, quality service and quick response," according to its website.

Forand told NJ.com that while several propane tanks were located on the roof, the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

NJ teachers recently accused of sexual crimes Several New Jersey educators and coaches have faced recent accusations of sexual misconduct, while others return to court as their cases progress. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Every NJ celebrity with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Gallery Credit: Kristen Accardi

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.