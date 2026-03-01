When you think of a Jersey diner, what's the food that you think of? Is it an omelette with a side of home fries?

Maybe it's a stack of pancakes with a side of crispy bacon. Either way, there are quintessential Jersey diner foods that we've all come to love.

And we can just never quite make them the same when we make them at home.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

The best diner food, without question, is a waffle. Something about a diner waffle can never be replicated at home, but no matter what diner you go to, it'll always taste the same. Always the perfect light fluffiness, density, and the addition of powdered sugar and strawberries make them the perfect meal.

I was gifted a waffle maker recently, and every weekend I've been making waffles from scratch, but somehow I can never replicate the waffles you get at a diner. Mine are good, no question, but they're either slightly too hard or not fluffy enough.

I've traveled a bunch around New Jersey, and every diner waffle hits the exact same.

Sure, omelettes and scrambled egg-type meals that you get at diners can be amazing, but they're also meals that you can make at home and have the product come close to being the same. You don't get that with waffles.

You've got to have the actual maker for them, and even with that it's impossible (at least for me) to get them to taste like a diner waffle. And for that reason, they're the superior diner breakfast.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

