Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

People watch as smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. People watch as smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.(AP Photo) loading...

Strikes by Israel and the United States were ongoing in Iran, and by Israeli forces in southern Lebanon where at least 31 were killed, in a war that began with the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. A strike in Iran on Monday apparently took Iranian state television off air.

Fallout from the fighting has been felt around the globe. There have been canceled flights, deadly protests and suspended shipping and stock markets. Reaction has ranged from jubilation to condemnation. The joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, which started Saturday, stoked fears of a wider war and damage to the world economy.

Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. Smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.(AP Photo) loading...

Blasts rattled windows across the country and sent plumes of smoke high into the sky above Tehran. More than 200 people have been killed since the start of the strikes, according to Iranian leaders.

As the bombardment went on, the conflict widened beyond the U.S., Israel and Iran. Iran-supported militant groups in Iraq and Lebanon claimed strikes on Israel and a U.S. base. Gulf states warned that they could retaliate against Iran after strikes that hit key sites and killed at least five civilians. And after Britain said it would let the U.S. use its bases as part of the war effort, Cyprus said a drone attack targeted a British base on the island.

Iran vowed revenge, firing missiles at Israel and Arab states in a counteroffensive that killed three U.S. service members — the first known American casualties from the conflict.

President Trump, who a day earlier had encouraged Iranians to “take over” their government, signaled Sunday that he was open to dialogue with Iran’s new leadership.

“They want to talk, and I have agreed to talk, so I will be talking to them,” he told The Atlantic.

🔗 Sherrill orders increased patrols amid Iran tensions

Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill and Jen Davenport at a press conference on Monday, Dec. 15, 2024. (Office of Gov.-Elect Mikie Sherrill) Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill and Jen Davenport at a press conference on Monday, Dec. 15, 2024. (Office of Gov.-Elect Mikie Sherrill) loading...

🚨 No credible threats to New Jersey, but officials urge vigilance following U.S.–Iran military action

🙏 Gov. Mikie Sherrill offers condolences for fallen U.S. service members, prays for NJ troops overseas

👮 Increased patrols at houses of worship and sensitive sites across the state

New Jersey officials say there are no known, credible threats to the state following escalating military action involving the United States and Iran, but authorities are increasing security measures and urging residents to remain alert.

Governor Mikie Sherrill said law enforcement agencies are closely monitoring developments across the Middle East while coordinating with federal, state, and local partners.

“The safety and security of New Jerseyans is my number one responsibility,” Sherrill said. “At this time, there is no known threat to New Jersey.”

As a precaution, state officials confirmed that patrols are being stepped up at houses of worship and other locations considered sensitive or high-profile.

Report suspicious activity to local law enforcement or NJOHSP’s Counter-Threat Watch Unit at 1-866-4-SAFE-NJ (1-866-472-3365) or tips@njohsp.gov.

Suspicious cyber activity can be reported to the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell at cyber.nj.gov, by email at njccic@cyber.nj.gov, or by calling 1-833-4-NJCCIC (1-833-465-2242).

Karla M. Gamero Karla M. Gamero (Johnson Funeral Home) loading...

🔴 Police say 18-year-old sped off during Route 1 stop, ran red light and triggered deadly crash

🔴 Edison High School junior Karla Gamero, 17, killed in passenger seat; dog also died

🔴 Driver faces vehicular homicide, eluding and multiple assault charges as AG investigates

WOODBRIDGE — In chaos that unfolded in barely a minute, a 17-year-old was killed and another driver was left seriously injured. Now an 18-year-old is facing a stack of felony charges.

According to Attorney General Jennifer Davenport, Woodbridge police tried to pull over Mikael Salman, 18, around midnight on Feb. 19 as he drove a Nissan Maxima with New York plates.

Instead of stopping, investigators say Salman punched the gas and accelerated at a speed “greatly in excess” of the limit and heading south on Route 1.

Roughly 60 seconds later, police say he blew through a red light at Gill Lane and smashed into the passenger side of a Buick.

Karla Gamero, 17, of Edison, a junior at Edison High School, was sitting in the front passenger seat of the Nissan. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A dog inside the Nissan was also killed in the crash.

Karla was laid to rest on Friday as friends and family mourned a life cut short.

Ewing police are looking for three women who tried to climb through the drive-thru window at Wendy’s on Olden Avenue in the early morning hours of Feb. 21. (Ewing Township Police) Ewing police are looking for three women who tried to climb through the drive-thru window at Wendy’s on Olden Avenue in the early morning hours of Feb. 21. (Ewing Township Police) loading...

Using video taken by workers, police have released images of Honesty Harrison, 23, Saniyah Brittingam, 18, and Leah Williford-Stevens, 19, all of Trenton. They can be seen in the window and police say they tried to assault employees and cause damage.

Video posted to a TikTok account shows them using their feet to push through the window and throw food, straws, ice and cups. They also tried to pull down tanks of lemonade.

All three are charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and weapons charges. They have not yet been taken into custody.

New Jersey’s most popular fast food restaurants Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

LOOK! Historic NJ site featured in "American Horror Stories" season 3 premiere A very popular and historic Jersey Shore location was featured in the premiere episode of the FX hit series Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.