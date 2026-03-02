🚨 No credible threats to New Jersey, but officials urge vigilance following U.S.–Iran military action

🙏 Gov. Mikie Sherrill offers condolences for fallen U.S. service members, prays for NJ troops overseas

👮 Increased patrols at houses of worship and sensitive sites across the state

Heightened security in new jersey after U.S.-Iran conflict

New Jersey officials say there are no known, credible threats to the state following escalating military action involving the United States and Iran, but authorities are increasing security measures and urging residents to remain alert.

Governor Mikie Sherrill said law enforcement agencies are closely monitoring developments across the Middle East while coordinating with federal, state, and local partners.

“The safety and security of New Jerseyans is my number one responsibility,” Sherrill said. “At this time, there is no known threat to New Jersey.”

Increased patrols at houses of worship and sensitive sites

As a precaution, state officials confirmed that patrols are being stepped up at houses of worship and other locations considered sensitive or high-profile.

“I am working closely with Attorney General Davenport, Acting Superintendent Hengemuhle, Director Hauck of our State's Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, and law enforcement leaders throughout our state,” Sherrill said. “As a precautionary measure, law enforcement will increase patrols at houses of worship and other sensitive sites.”

The New Jersey Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness said it is actively coordinating intelligence efforts statewide.

“At this time, there are no known, credible threats to New Jersey,” the agency said, adding that officials continue to assess threat reporting.

Officials urge vigilance: ‘see something, say something’

Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.

“We ask everyone to remain vigilant. If you See Something, Say Something,” Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said in a statement. “Report suspicious activity to local law enforcement or NJOHSP’s Counter-Threat Watch Unit.”

Officials also encouraged residents to report suspicious cyber activity through state cybersecurity channels.

How to report suspicious activity

Report suspicious activity to local law enforcement or NJOHSP’s Counter-Threat Watch Unit at 1-866-4-SAFE-NJ (1-866-472-3365) or tips@njohsp.gov.

Suspicious cyber activity can be reported to the New Jersey Cybersecurity and Communications Integration Cell at cyber.nj.gov, by email at njccic@cyber.nj.gov, or by calling 1-833-4-NJCCIC (1-833-465-2242).

Governor reacts to loss of U.S. service members

Sherrill also expressed condolences following reports that three U.S. service members were killed in the middle east

“Jason and I are sending our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the three U.S. service members killed in Iran,” she said. “As former service members and parents, we are heartbroken by their loss and are praying for those injured and for the safety of all our brave service members, including the members of New Jersey's National Guard deployed to the region.”

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for March (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during March. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

What $10,000 could get you in NJ Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom