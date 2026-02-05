There can be a lot of pressure on couples in the days or weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day that makes them feel like they must have the perfect evening planned.

What people should realize is that you don’t have to go all out to have a lovely and memorable evening. There’s something to be said for coziness and simplicity.

The travel company, Exoticca, found some of the best spots in New Jersey for a cozy, atmosphere-rich getaway this Valentine’s Day by surveying over 3,000 couples for their input.

Respondents were asked to identify destinations that they associate with warmth, comfort, and an inviting, romantic atmosphere.

Three Garden State locations stood out above the rest.

Lambertville Rick Rickman loading...

Right along the Delaware River, Lambertville makes for a perfect getaway.

Stroll down its quiet streets, grab a bite to eat, or check out the town’s historic buildings.

Just make sure you bundle up, because you will feel that river air.

Clinton Photo by Keith Luke on Unsplash loading...

The historic town is quiet in the winter, making it a perfect place for you to stroll with your Valentine.

Exoticca suggests stopping by the Clinton Station Diner before going indoors for the evening. Is there anything more Jersey than going to a diner to celebrate your love?

Cape May Photo by Ryan Stone on Unsplash loading...

The most sought-after cozy getaway is Southern Jersey’s Cape May.

While the shore town is a Summer hot spot, the appeal doesn’t leave along with the warm weather; it’s just as charming in the winter months and the perfect spot for Valentine’s Days.

Between the historic houses and welcoming inns, you’ll feel like you’re in a Hallmark movie with your special someone.

Hopefully, wherever you choose to spend Feb. 14 with your special someone leads to rosy memories. Don’t put too much pressure on yourselves to make it a whole ordeal.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

10 Valentine's Day Facts That Will Blow Your Socks Off Gallery Credit: Bill Trotta

Top 10 Trending Gifts For Valentines Day 2026 Valentine’s Day 2026 is all about personalization, experiences, and creative twists on classics. Whether you’re shopping for a partner, a best friend, or someone you admire, this year’s top trending gifts mix heartfelt keepsakes, interactive moments, and both playful and luxurious surprises. Gallery Credit: US104.9

11 Flowers You Don’t Want To Receive On Valentines Day The giving of flowers on Valentine's Day became a tradition in the 18th century. The rose was the choice of the day because it symbolized love. Over time, other flowers were added, and each flower is also symbolic. What you may not realize, some flowers have a very negative message! Here is a handy guide that will alert you on 11 flowers you do NOT want to give that special person in your life on that special day celebrating love.

Gallery Credit: Brad Carpenter

Favorite flowers for Valentine's Day Flowers for any occasion Gallery Credit: Getty Images

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈