These NJ destinations are among the top cozy Valentine’s getaways
There can be a lot of pressure on couples in the days or weeks leading up to Valentine’s Day that makes them feel like they must have the perfect evening planned.
What people should realize is that you don’t have to go all out to have a lovely and memorable evening. There’s something to be said for coziness and simplicity.
The travel company, Exoticca, found some of the best spots in New Jersey for a cozy, atmosphere-rich getaway this Valentine’s Day by surveying over 3,000 couples for their input.
Respondents were asked to identify destinations that they associate with warmth, comfort, and an inviting, romantic atmosphere.
Three Garden State locations stood out above the rest.
Just in time for Valentine’s Day — NJ’s favorite rom-com is revealed
Lambertville
Right along the Delaware River, Lambertville makes for a perfect getaway.
Stroll down its quiet streets, grab a bite to eat, or check out the town’s historic buildings.
Just make sure you bundle up, because you will feel that river air.
Clinton
The historic town is quiet in the winter, making it a perfect place for you to stroll with your Valentine.
Exoticca suggests stopping by the Clinton Station Diner before going indoors for the evening. Is there anything more Jersey than going to a diner to celebrate your love?
Cape May
The most sought-after cozy getaway is Southern Jersey’s Cape May.
While the shore town is a Summer hot spot, the appeal doesn’t leave along with the warm weather; it’s just as charming in the winter months and the perfect spot for Valentine’s Days.
Between the historic houses and welcoming inns, you’ll feel like you’re in a Hallmark movie with your special someone.
Hopefully, wherever you choose to spend Feb. 14 with your special someone leads to rosy memories. Don’t put too much pressure on yourselves to make it a whole ordeal.
Fast food for Valentine’s Day? New Jerseyans aren’t opposed
Happy Valentine’s Day!
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.