Call them cheesy all you want, but I think there is a time and place for a good old-fashioned rom-com, and one of the best days for them is coming up this month.

Sure, they’re formulaic. You know two people will meet, they’ll bicker at first, but ultimately have romantic feelings for each other.

After a while, there will be a big blow-up, and they’ll break up.

Wouldn’t you know it? Ultimately, they get back together in the end!

It’s predictable, and yet I’m here for these movies every time.

Romantic Photo by Joel Overbeck on Unsplash loading...

What better time to watch a classic rom-com than Valentine’s Day?

Looking at search trends for over 100 of the highest-rated romantic comedies of all time, All About Cookies found the most popular movies streamed in each state.

Movies to watch on Valentine’s Day

Overall, the most popular rom-com was ‘Grease’; the movie musical was the favorite of six states.

I’ve got to be honest: I was surprised by what we in New Jersey want to stream while getting cozy with our significant other, at least according to the study.

New Jerseyans want to watch ‘Garden State’ on Valentine’s Day

The 2004 indie darling is about a “quietly troubled young man returns home for his mother's funeral after being estranged from his family for a decade,” per IMDb.

It makes sense that we would go for it in theory, it was written and directed by Jersey native, Zach Braff, but I don’t know if that’s what I would watch on Valentine’s Day. It’s a charming movie but I’m more partial to something like ‘When Harry Met Sally’ or ‘The Princess Bride.’

Other states leaned toward films where they were heavily featured. For instance, Hawaiians chose ’50 First Dates,’ Nevadans opted to go for ‘What Happens in Vegas,’ and Washtonians want to watch ‘Sleepless in Seattle.’

So get your coziest blanket, a bottle of wine, and check out ‘Garden State’ this Valentine’s Day

There are a few rom-coms that you may want to avoid this Valentine’s Day. Here are a few…

10 Rom-Com Couples with Absolutely Zero Chemistry Despite their best efforts, we don't ship any of them together. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky

10 things we do in Jersey that other states just won't understand Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for February (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during February. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈