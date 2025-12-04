You can call me a basic ‘B word’ all you want, but I will fully admit that I am unapologetically a sucker for Hallmark or Lifetime movies.

Give me a woman who focuses too much on her job and not herself, who’s leaving the ‘big city’ to visit her hometown during the month of December only to fall in love with a lumberjack who shows her the true meaning of Christmas and I will have a fantastic 90 minutes.

Truly, one of my favorite bonding experiences is watching 30 minutes of these movies with other women while sitting in a nail salon. Not to be a trope but we are all riveted.

Plus, there’s the fun of watching a washed-up '90s or 2000s actress trip her way through the movie. I’m looking at you, Candace Cameron Bure.

If you’re also someone who will get sucked into these films, you might want to visit local spots that make you feel like you’re in one.

The travel company, Exoticca, kicked off the holiday season by looking for towns throughout the state that locals claim could be right out of a Christmas film.

Christmas Town Photo by Daniels Joffe on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey towns that could be the setting for a Hallmark movie

Three Garden State spots were deemed worthy of having a couple dressed in flannel fall in love over Christmas, according to the study.

Lambertville Photo by Catherine Kerr on Unsplash loading...

Lambertville’s architecture and riverside streets create a cozy, Christmasy vibe with a unique twist.

You can see twinkling lights, galleries, and boutiques on Bridge Street, holiday markets, and comfy cafés.

The town’s warmth and artsy energy make it a perfect backdrop for festive romance.

Careful, you might run into your ex from high school, who is going to challenge you to a snowman building contest or something cheesy like that.

(Hallmark, I’m available for story ideas)

Another picture-perfect Jersey town?

Princeton Photo by Nellie Adamyan on Unsplash loading...

Princeton combines historic elegance with dazzling holiday magic.

Think of horse-drawn sleigh rides down Nassau Street, festive lights lining the streets, and cute bookstores.

Romantic walks, warm drinks at local cafés, and small-town charm make Princeton an idyllic setting for a storybook Christmas love story.

Cape May Photo by Andre Frueh on Unsplash loading...

Cape May’s picturesque Victorian homes, tree-lined streets, and twinkling lights make it feel as though you’ve been transported into a postcard.

There are local stores offering festive gifts, coffee shops, and wineries that could provide the perfect spot for your corny movie ‘meet-cute.’

Get out your wooliest scarf, your reddest flannel, and be prepared to run into a quirky bunch of side characters. If you spend any time this December in these quaint New Jersey towns, you may find yourself in a Hallmark movie.

