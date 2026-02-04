Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, which means some couples might be feeling the heat (not the good kind) to pick the perfect place for their special dinner.

I’ve got a tip for you couples: you don’t have to go all out on a fancy dinner. Save some money by going to a favorite spot that won’t break the bank.

Maybe it’s because I’ve long been a Valentine’s Day curmudgeon, but I was so happy to see that MarketBeat put out a study finding the most popular fast-food joint for the upcoming holiday.

They surveyed thousands of couples across the country asking if they are considering dining at a fast-food restaurant for Valentine’s Day this year.

The results? 67% responded that they absolutely are, and I’m totally on board.

It’s not that I don’t think we should set aside time to celebrate love… it’s that I’m cheap and I get bored sitting in a restaurant for too long. Don’t I sound like a fun time?

*Crickets*

Anyway, my short attention span aside, I think stopping at a fast-food spot that would typically be a go-to for the couple sounds like a cute way to salute to their relationship.

Chick-fil-a Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images loading...

What fast-food restaurants are popular in New Jersey on Valentine’s Day?

According to MarketBeat’s research, we’re hankering for some Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A

As they described it, Chick-fil-A is “familiar, polite, and quietly dependable - the kind of place that signals ‘I tried,’ even if the setting is casual.”

Mcdonalds Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images loading...

The number two slot goes to McDonald's.

While I’d be happy enough with a McChicken, the chain is upping its game this Valentine’s Day, offering McNugget Caviar online.

Rounding out the top five are Dairy Queen, Popeyes, and Taco Bell.

Celebrate your significant other without putting a huge dent in your wallet.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

