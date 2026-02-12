Valentine’s Day is coming, and while some people are booking reservations and buying heart-shaped chocolate, others are rolling their eyes at the whole thing.

And honestly, in NJ that tracks.

A new report from Hard Rock Bet looked at which states are the most anti-Valentine’s, based on things like how many divorce lawyers live there, how many people are unmarried, how often residents search for breakup-related terms, and how negative social media posts get around February 14.

New Jersey landed at #8.

It makes sense since we are skeptical about everything that we would be love skeptics too.

Here’s what pushed us into the anti-Valentine’s top ten:

First, About 9,460 monthly Google searches in NJ for things like “how to break up” and “relationship red flags.”

Then, consider the 1,216 divorce lawyers statewide and the fact that 50.8 percent of New Jersey adults are unmarried. Not only that, but 41 percent of Valentine’s Day social media posts from NJ are straight-up negative.

That’s a lot of Cupid “meh.”

Surprisingly, at least to me, California was found to be the most anti-Valentine’s Day state, followed by New York and Florida. Jersey came in just behind Texas.

If you think about it, though, this anti-Valentine’s feeling kind of makes sense.

We’re busy. We commute forever. Everything is expensive. Half of us are single, and even the couples are tired. Add traffic, property taxes, and cold February weather, and suddenly roses feel optional.

But I kind of love this about us.

We don’t fake romance. If we’re in, we’re in. If we’re not, we’re ordering takeout and watching Netflix. No performative nonsense.

So just know if you’re not in the mood to go out in the cold or you just think the whole thing is bogus, you don’t have to feel bad about yourself. You’re actually doing valentines the Jersey way.

And if you’re single, congratulations. You don’t have to feel bad about it because you’re officially part of the statistical majority in this state.

