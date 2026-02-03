If you’re already planning your 2026 FIFA World Cup trip, one of the first headaches you’ll run into is where the heck you’re going to sleep.

Hotels and Airbnbs near MetLife Stadium are going nuts — some listings around the stadium are already creeping toward crazy prices, and a few have even topped $17,000 for a long weekend during the final. But before you start freaking out, there are cheaper places to consider that still keep you close enough to the action.

Here in New Jersey, a lot of World Cup fans are going to look farther out from the stadium itself and snag stays that are way friendlier on the wallet. Towns like North Bergen or Hackensack are popping up with some of the more reasonable Airbnb listings.

You can find decent apartments there that are still around 15–20 minutes from MetLife Stadium or Manhattan. That’ll be perfect for squeezing in a match and then heading back to someplace that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.

If you’re more of a hotel person, places like Secaucus and Carlstadt might be worth a look too, especially for budget stays close enough to the stadium without the New York price tag attached.

And this is gonna seem crazy but don’t ignore the shore!. Spots along the Jersey Shore like Seaside Park, Belmar, or Ocean Gate can still be affordable at that time of year, can give you some space, and turn your World Cup trip into a mini beach vacation too.

World Cup weekend prices in NYC and right next to the stadium are going to be rough. But if you’re willing to base yourself in a nearby NJ town and commute in, you can still find deals that don’t make you wince every time you open your phone to check booking sites. Just plan early, because believe me, these places will go fast.

