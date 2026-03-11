Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Wednesday:

Police response to a murder-suicide in the Bayville section of Berkeley Tues., March 10, 2026 Police response to a murder-suicide in the Bayville section of Berkeley Tues., March 10, 2026 (Exit 74 Scanner News) loading...

BERKELEY — A man fatally shot his estranged wife and her parents at their home early Tuesday, leaving their three children orphaned after a murderous rampage that ended with him turning the gun on himself as police arrived.

Vaughn Stewart, 37, from Maplewood, went to his in-laws' home on Fairwood Drive in Berkeley around 5 a.m. He shot Allan Russell, 61, and Michelle Russell, 60, the parents of his wife, who had been living at that address with the children since their separation.

Stewart then shot his wife, Deonna Stewart, 38, after chasing her about 50 yards down the street.

Stewart then went back inside the house as police arrived and shot himself in the head, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said. He was pronounced dead at Community Medical Center in Toms River.

Delay on Route 80 west near Exit 30 in Roxbury that disabled at least 13 vehicles Tues., March 10, 2026 Delay on Route 80 west near Exit 30 in Roxbury that disabled at least 13 vehicles Tues., March 10, 2026 (NJ DOT/Angela Mitas Fae via Route 80 Rant page Facebook) loading...

🚨 A dump truck spilled topsoil on Route 80 in Morris County around 7 a.m.

🚨 At least 13 vehicles pulled over near Exit 30 with flat tires

🚨 Police did not disclose what was in the spill that could have caused the flats

ROXBURY — Dozens of tires were flattened by a spill of topsoil on Route 80 in Morris County during the Tuesday morning commute.

State Police trooper Christopher Postorino said a dump truck spilled a large amount of top soil on the roadway heading west just after 7 a.m. causing several vehicles to get flat tires. New Jersey Fast Traffic's Bob Williams said his producers counted 13 vehicles pulled over to the shoulder near Exit 30 for Howard Boulevard.

At one point, all lanes were closed to allow for the cleanup.

Police did not provide other details. No injuries were reported.

Gov. Mikie Sherrill delivers her first budget address on March 10, 2026. Gov. Mikie Sherrill delivers her first budget address on March 10, 2026. loading...

TRENTON — Gov. Mikie Sherrill used her first budget address to pitch what she called an “affordability budget,” promising spending discipline, record property tax relief, and no new taxes on everyday New Jersey residents.

Speaking before lawmakers Tuesday, Sherrill warned that when she took office the state was on track to burn through its surplus quickly, forcing painful choices if Trenton didn’t act.

Her proposed $60.7 billion state budget would increase spending by 1.6% over last year's adjusted appropriation. The administration says the proposal reins in spending growth compared to the previous eight budgets, which grew by about 7% annually on average. But Republicans had criticism of her first spending plan.

The spending plan aims to cut the structural deficit nearly in half while still investing in schools, infrastructure and energy programs. According to the administration, about 74% of the budget will flow back to communities through property tax relief, social services, higher education and aid to schools and municipalities.

Declan O'Scanlon in Trenton (New Jersey Senate Republicans) Declan O'Scanlon in Trenton (New Jersey Senate Republicans) loading...

🔴 Gov. Mikie Sherrill proposes a $60.7B budget — nearly $2B more than last year

🔴 Cuts to the Stay NJ property tax relief program would tighten eligibility rules.

🔴 A new Medicaid-related fee on large employers is raising alarms from business leaders across New Jersey.

TRENTON — New Jersey Republicans are slamming Gov. Mikie Sherrill's proposed budget that breaks spending records and makes massive cuts to a popular property tax relief program.

With $1.9 billion more in spending than last year's budget, the new Democratic governor's proposal swells to $60.7 billion. As Sherrill promised, it has no new taxes on individual New Jerseyans. It also offers $4.2 billion in property tax relief.

Yet, Assembly Republican Conference Leader Christopher DePhillips, R-Bergen, said Sherrill's budget does not improve affordability in New Jersey.

“Spending continues to move in the wrong direction — up and up, just like the last eight years. This is more of the same, and nothing, apparently, has changed,” DePhillips said.

Republicans are pushing back against New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill's $60.7 billion proposed budget (Office of Governor/Tim Larsen/Canva) Republicans are pushing back against New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill's $60.7 billion proposed budget (Office of Governor/Tim Larsen/Canva) loading...

Gov. Mikie Sherrill's budget is far from business friendly and will likely do little to stem the growing number of layoffs and corporate relocations announced already in 2026.

Aside from closing so-called 'loopholes' that have allowed businesses offset some of the highest business taxes in the nation, there is great concern about a big new fee that will be charged to many businesses.

Sherrill wants to impose a per-employee fee on businesses with more than 50 employees on Medicaid. New Jersey Business & Industry Association Chief Government Affairs Officer Christopher Emigholz said the new Medicaid fee was the most troubling proposal for businesses.

“This establishes a situation where employers can be penalized even if they offer health coverage for their workers, which is already one of the largest expenses they absorb every year.

Key points from Gov. Mikie Sherril's first N.J. budget No new taxes on individuals in the proposed state budget

in the proposed state budget $2.6B in budget solutions to close the deficit

to close the deficit Nearly $2B in spending cuts across state government

across state government $700M in new revenue from closing corporate tax loopholes

from closing corporate tax loopholes Plan aims to balance the budget structurally by 2028

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Best staycations in New Jersey This is your guide to your next New Jersey stay! Gallery Credit: Jill Croce

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.