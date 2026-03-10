We all eat certain foods in very particular ways.

At this point in my over three decades on this earth, I’ve gotten used to people making fun of me for the way I eat.

Read More: Every NJ household needs this breakfast essential

Eating Photo by Farhad Ibrahimzade on Unsplash loading...

I'm very particular!

From a very young age, my mom would make fun of me for having to eat my pancakes stacked in similar sizes.

She actually purposefully made them to be different shapes to mess with me, but I’m not still bitter about that. Not at all.

Then I was made fun of by coworkers for eating a slice of pizza with a fork and knife, which I maintain is perfectly acceptable when it’s a slice with a lot of toppings that you want to manage.

I think I finally lost my ‘sanity’ card when people learned that when watching a movie, I’ll eat my popcorn with chopsticks.

All that to say, I’m no stranger to people finding eating habits strange.

So I felt a little relieved when I saw an Instagram from an etiquette expert highlighting a unique way of eating cereal that he claims is the proper way to do so.

William Hanson shared with the world that you shouldn’t just be using a spoon while you eat your cereal of choice; there should also be a fork involved.

Cereal Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash loading...

Eating cereal with a fork and spoon

Hanson recommends using the spoon with your dominant hand, while using the fork in your non-dominant hand to gently push your cereal onto you milk-filled spoon.

Maybe it’s my weird food-eating tendencies, but I’m totally on board with this.

How frustrating is it trying to get the cereal flake you want, so you have to push it up against the bowl? Half the time, you don’t even get it on your spoon; it just turns into a mushy mess.

Maybe this guy is onto something. Try it the next time you indulge in your favorite cereal for breakfast or a late-night snack.

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: 40 Discontinued & Special Edition Kellogg's Cereals Gallery Credit: John Robinson

Which of These Retro Cereals Do You Remember Most?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Report a correction 👈