Every NJ household needs this breakfast essential

I've never been much of a breakfast person. If I'm going out to a diner, that's one thing, but I've always been a roll out of bed and get ready for work type of person.

I like to get as much sleep as humanly possible, and getting out of bed is my arch nemesis.

Maybe someday I'll become the person who wakes up super early and enjoys reading the news headlines while sipping on my coffee. But I'm not there yet.

Although this weekend, since we were snowed in, I did fire up the waffle maker my parents gifted me for Christmas, and I must say it may be the thing that finally makes me become a breakfast guy.

It's always my go to choice at a diner, so why not make them at home? The process is super simple too.

Once the waffle mix is in the waffle maker, it's about five minutes until your waffle's are ready. Super simple. And they come out super dense but fluffy.

And my favorite part? The cleanup is a piece of cake. The trays that the waffle is on are dishwasher safe, so any leftover residue and you can toss it right in the dishwasher. There's nothing better than that.

So if anything can make me a breakfast person, this feels like the thing to do it. And if you don't own a waffle maker, New Jerseyans, I suggest you go out and get one. It's a lifesaver and they're delicious.

