If you have a teenager who won’t get off their butt and get a job, and all they want to do is sit around eating fast food all day, what if I told you they could get a job where all they do is sit on their butt eating fast food all day?

And what if it paid six figures?

Hear me out. This is real.

A giant in the fast-food industry which has a huge presence in New Jersey is running a contest where the prize is a job. And no, this is not a revival of Donald Trump’s “The Apprentice.”

Wendy’s is taking 60-second video applications this month of people telling the camera and the world why they should be a chief tasting officer for the iconic brand.

News12 NJ reports the company says all you need is “a mouth, pulse, and strong opinions.” You would sample menu items, create content, and stay on top of food trends.

They're looking for videos that show off your personality in convincing them you’re the right taster for the job.

The contest runs until March 30, and according to their website, here are some of the rules.

The Rules

You must be a legal resident of the U.S. 18 years of age or older. You may enter by posting a public 60-second video on Instagram or TikTok using #WendysCTOContest and tagging @Wendys, or by uploading a submission through www.wendyschieftastingofficer.com.

Entries that feature Wendy’s products, logos, stores or branding receive five additional points during judging.

Ten finalists will be selected based on creativity, brand love, brand safety, personality and potential. Each category accounts for 20% of the judging score.

The company’s promotional listing describes the position as:

Title: Chief Tasting Officer

Pay: $100,000

Job Type: Dream

Yes, $100,000 to enjoy eating at Wendy’s all day. You’ll only need a little of that cash for a gym membership to burn off all those calories. Good luck!