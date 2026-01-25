I found one of my new favorite restaurants in all of New Jersey this weekend. From the food to the ambiance, this place was unlike any other I've been to.

And it was absolutely jam-packed with customers. So whether you're a local or someone who frequents this place weekly, everyone wants to get in.

I'm talking about Malaga Restaurant in Hamilton, New Jersey. You can find them at 511 Lalor Street in Hamilton.

They have homemade sangria here which was some of the best I've ever had. The entrees were somehow even better.

I got the Mariscada Salsa Verde which their menu describes as "Shellfish Casserole: Fresh Lobster, Shrimp, Clams, Mussels and Scallops cooked in Wine, Parsley and Garlic Sauce, served with Saffron rice."

My parents opted for the Mariscada Malaga which their menu describes as "Shellfish Casserole: Fresh Lobster, Shrmp. Clams, Mussels and Scallops cooked in a superb Tomato, Sherry and Brandy Sauce, served with Saffron Rice."

Both were fantastic. If you want to check out their full menu, you can find it here.

