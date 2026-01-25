For the record, I'm excluding anyone younger than 18 when I say this. If you're in high school, middle school, elementary school, or maybe even college, I get it. You love the snow because it means you may get a day off from school. I was in your shoes not too long ago. I get it.

But for everyone else, how in the world can you say you enjoy the snow? We're all past the point of playing in it, so that's off the table. I'll concede that it's pretty to look at while it's falling, but in the case of this weekends snow storm, it was more ice crystals than snow, at least in my area.

You're bottled up inside all day with absolutely nothing to do, all while you have to watch the snow build up so high you're worried about how you're going to drive the next day. And this is without even mentioning shoveling, cleaning your car, etc.

There was a time in all of our lives when snow was the best thing in the world. Building a snowman, having snowball fights, sledding, skiing or snowboarding, making snow angels, all of it was a ton of fun.

But once you become an adult you realize just how inconvenient snow is. There's no doubt that it's pretty, but it quickly becomes more of a hassle than anything else. Lets hope this is the last snowstorm we get in New Jersey this year. Hopefully Mother Nature doesn't have other plans.