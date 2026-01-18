This weekend, my area of Burlington County got hit pretty hard by snow. Saturday, we got some flurries, and then Sunday, it snowed pretty consistently from about noon till 8 p.m.

Cars were covered in snow, and so were the roads. It was the perfect day to stay inside and just admire the pretty snowfall. Last week I talked about the ugliest part of winter in New Jersey, and while I still stand by that opinion, there's no denying how pretty snow falling can be.

That being said, I had the best cold-weather meal during Sunday's snowstorm, and that is chicken pot pie.

Canva / Townsquare Media illustration Canva / Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Mine was from the trusted Aldi, but you can make one from scratch, which I'm sure would be even better. Something about the crisp, crunchy crust filled with the warm chicken and vegetables made it the perfect cold-weather dish.

It feels like you're having a slice of home in every bite. Especially with where my apartment is, looking out over the snow-covered road from my window makes this meal feel even more cozy.

The best part?

It's an easy cleanup too, which is by far one of the best things. Dinners that take a while to clean are a hassle; the chicken pot pie took me less than five minutes to clean up.

We've had a lot of snow already this winter season in New Jersey, so for the inevitable next snowfall, make sure you've got some chicken pot pie ingredients handy; it'll become your new favorite winter meal.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

