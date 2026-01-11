All you can eat? This NJ restaurant hits the spot

Sometimes you're just in the mood for an all-you-can-eat spot.

They're the best when you're going extremely hungry, though it can be easy to rack up a big bill.

Sakana Asian Cuisine in Hamilton is my go-to spot for all-you-can-eat food. I love their sushi there, which is what I got this weekend, but they have far more than that.

Their name says "Asian Cuisine," and they mean it. Here's how their website would describe it.

"Located at 3100 Quakerbridge Rd, Hamilton Township, NJ 08619. Our restaurant offers a wide range of authentic Asian dishes such as Chicken Teriyaki, Shrimp Tempura, Tuna Roll, Hibachi Fried Rice, General Tso's Tofu, Thai Basil Beef."

You can find their full, expansive menu here. They've got more than just delicious sushi. And if you're really hungry, Sakana will hit the spot.

They have all-you-can-eat, but you're not forced into that. So if you want just a regular meal you can.

Sakana Asian Cuisine one of NJ's best restaurants

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

