It's not in a cute New Jersey downtown or a city where you can find good food on any corner.

It's not a place your friends or family are going to recommend you try out at the nearest convenience. I wouldn't even tell you it's off the beaten path.

When I say it's in the unlikeliest of spots, I truly mean it.

I tried Carlitos at Newark Airport's Terminal A, and it completely changed everything I've ever known about airport food.

The airport travel experience stinks no matter how you slice it. I once heard from someone that the airport is part of your vacation, and I couldn't disagree more. I've always loathed everything about the airport.

That is, until I found Carlitos. I was flying out of Terminal A at Newark Airport last week, and since seating at my gate was full, I ventured to Carlitos, which was right next to gate A16. I ordered three pulled pork quesatacos (soft shell tacos with cheese), and they were some of the best that I'd ever had. You can find their full menu here.

Considering it was airport food, my hopes were not high going in. I've sat at restaurants there before and had very average to below-average food, so when I tasted the food at Carlitos, I was pleasantly surprised. They were some of the best tacos I've had, and the pulled pork was cooked to perfection as well. It felt like I was at a true, authentic Mexican restaurant.

It was a great place to sit and hang out while waiting for my flight. The next time you're at Newark Airport's Terminal A, you're making a mistake if you aren't stopping to eat at Carlitos.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

