One of NJ’s best restaurants is in this cute downtown
Finding a new delicious restaurant is one of my favorite parts of living in New Jersey.
Being a small state has its perks. We’re never too far from anything. That goes for the beach, the mountains, big cities, but it also goes for great restaurants as well.
We have a plethora of them. Every little pocket of Jersey houses some amazing food that you’ve never tried before.
I found a new spot last week called the Robin’s Nest in Mount Holly.
I grew up just outside of Bordentown, and now live in Mount Holly; the two towns feel incredibly similar. Both have cute downtown districts with amazing restaurants and shops.
The Robin’s Nest is my new favorite spot. I ordered a burger that had lettuce, tomato, onions, and a delicious brioche bun. The fries it comes with are second to none as well; they’re delicious.
If you’re in the Burlington County area, you need to check out the Robin’s Nest.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.
