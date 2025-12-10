Anthony Bourdain says this NJ spot has the best cheesesteaks in the world

Those unassuming spots always seem to have the best food. You know, those hole-in-the-wall places that from the outside don't look extravagant, but on the inside, you can tell they know what they're doing.

And they always seem to have a very limited menu. Think DeLorenzo's for pizza. They don't have a ton of options because they know what they do offer is going to blow your mind.

Well, I found a place that fits this description perfectly. It's Donkey's Place in Mount Holly, New Jersey. They've got three locations in New Jersey. One in Camden, Medford, and the aforementioned Mount Holly.

Anthony Bourdain said about this place:

"The best cheesesteak in the world might as well come from New Jersey."

And boy was he right.

Donkey's doesn't do cheesesteaks in the way that you're thinking. Their biggest difference is the roll. They do theirs on a poppyseed kaiser roll. It makes a difference. The sandwiches are massive and packed to the brim. I got the beef steak with American cheese and added onions. Even though the sandwich was huge, I ate it all in one sitting; it was that good.

Donkey's has three menu offerings. The Regular, The Cheesesteak, and Donkey Steak Fries. Here's their menu if you want a better idea of each offering.

They know they can offer such a limited menu because what they provide you isn't going to leave you wanting more. It's going to hit the spot perfectly. They do have some sides you can order too, I got the onion rings and they were phenomenal. I ate it all so fast I unfortunately didn't snap any pictures. You'll have to head there yourself to see just what I'm talking about.

After all, if this place gets that kind of praise from Anthony Bourdain, it's good enough for me.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

