Of all NJ’s amazing diners, you need to seek this one out

It definitely isn’t a secret that New Jersey is the diner capital of the world.

It feels like no matter where you go in the state you’re bound to find a good diner. This weekend I had a long drive and along the way I noticed so many diners that I’ve heard great things about.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

It doesn’t matter where you are, you truly will always find good ones throughout New Jersey.

There’s maybe none better though than the Wisdom Diner in Bordentown.

This place has always been a favorite of mine, but recently my parents have started going for breakfast and it’s quickly become their favorite diner as well.

So much so that it feels like they’d go there everyday if they could.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

They’ve got a very diverse menu, and some of the best waffles, pancakes and eggs I’ve ever had.

My go to, per usual, is the waffle with strawberries and a side of pork roll. I know it’s basic, but it’s hard to top it.

I’ve got my dad hooked on their waffles too, he swears they’re the best he’s ever had and if you get them you’ll understand what the hype is about.

They’ve got great service, and get you your food pretty quickly too which is always nice. The last thing anyone wants to do is sit around forever waiting to eat.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of September 2023. Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson, Mike Brant

Inside one of NJ's few remaining 'five and dimes' Binkley's is a staple for people who live in Medford and Medford Lakes. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.