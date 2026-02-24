Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Monday:

Reader submitted Reader submitted loading...

❄️ Historic blizzard buries New Jersey with over a foot of snow has fallen statewide

❄️ 125,000 homes and businesses without power

❄️ NJ Transit resumes some service Monday afternoon

With more than a foot of snow dumped on New Jersey, the historic blizzard has left tens of thousands without power and stranded at home.

The top snowfall totals around the state have topped 19 inches so far, with top wind gusts around 50 mph. The overnight coastal flooding was not as bad as expected, cresting only in the minor to moderate category along the Jersey Shore, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

Click the link above for the latest as New Jersey digs out from the Blizzard of '26.

🔗 When will power be restored?

Reader submitted Reader submitted loading...

As many as 50,000 families spent the night in the dark as crews continue to work to restore power knocked out by the Blizzard of '26.

JCP&L and Atlantic City Electric had the largest number of outages Tuesday morning.

A spokesman for JCP&L says they have 2,300 workers on 16-hour shifts around the clock to make repairs.

Thousands of workers from other states have been brought in to aid with restoration efforts.

Despite the surge of manpower, power in Monmouth and Ocean counties may not be fully restored until late Wednesday.

Below are the links to outage maps provided by the utility companies:

⚡JCP&L Outage Map

https://outages-nj.firstenergycorp.com/

https://outagecenter.pseg.com/

https://nj1015.com/nj-school-closures-feb24/

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow says that while the snow is done falling on Monday, there is still one more worrisome high-tide cycle. Both are expected to crest in the minor flood category along the Jersey Shore. That translates to "the usual spots," which tend to flood after most big storms.

Tuesday will be sunny but cold with high temperatures around 30. As for more snow, a clipper system will bring light snow with up to an inch of accumulation in North Jersey.

Click the link above for the latest school closings and delays.

Mark Kelly may join past NJ presidential contenders (L-R): Sen. Cory Booker, Gov. Chris Christie, Sen. Mark Kelly (Getty Images) Mark Kelly may run for president, joining past NJ contenders, Sen. Booker, Gov. Christie ( Jamie McCarthy, Sophie Park Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) loading...

🚀U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, who grew up in New Jersey, says he’ll “seriously consider” a 2028 presidential run.

🚀 The former astronaut and Navy combat veteran touts rare credentials — engineering degree, 25 years of military service.

🚀 Kelly would join several Democrats and Republicans with NJ roots who have vied for a presidential nomination over the past 25 years.

U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat elected in Arizona after growing up in New Jersey, said he will “seriously consider” launching a presidential campaign for 2028.

Kelly, along with his twin brother and fellow astronaut Scott Kelly, just turned 62. The brothers grew up in West Orange, where their elementary school was renamed in their honor

BBC was the first to report the presidential campaign aspirations, as the Democrat said he doesn't think of himself as a politician.

"I'm the only person with a graduate degree in engineering in the United States Senate. I've got combat experience, that's kind of rare. I spent 25 years in the military," Kelly said in a sit-down interview on Feb. 16.

A New Brunswick man was found dead in a local unit at the Riverside Apartments on Sunday. His brother is charged with murder. (Google Maps) A New Brunswick man was found dead in a local unit at the Riverside Apartments on Sunday. His brother is charged with murder. (Google Maps) loading...

🔴 Brother charged in deadly New Brunswick apartment shooting.

🔴 Prosecutors say killing was not random; suspect jailed on murder charge.

🔴 Friends mourn victim Ahmad Sannoh as community reels from fratricide.

NEW BRUNSWICK — A New Jersey man is charged with killing his brother at the Riverside Apartments this weekend.

Ahmad Sannoh, 31, of New Brunswick, was shot multiple times at the residential unit on Sunday, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office. Police responding to a 911 call about gunshots found the bloody scene around 12:45 p.m., and Sannoh was pronounced dead at the hospital soon after.

His brother was accused of the fratricide and was arrested at the scene. Investigators said it was not a random act of violence, though there's no word on what sparked the fatal confrontation.

Blizzard of 2026: Scenes across New Jersey 1 to more than 2 feet of snow fell on New Jersey in the Feb 22-23, 2026 nor'easter. Here's what it looked like where our listeners and readers live. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Biggest layoffs in New Jersey this year New Jersey started 2026 with almost two-thousand notable layoffs, revealed by nine employers in the first month. Things got even more heated in February, with at least seven companies announcing mass layoffs. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

The New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show airs from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.