CAPE MAY — A swastika found last week on a restroom wall at the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center drew sharp criticism from the head of the military branch.

The Washington Post was first to report the discovery by an instructor. The incident was referred to the Coast Guard Investigative Service for investigation and the hate symbol was removed.

"The Coast Guard has always unequivocally condemned and punished the display of hate symbols or imagery associated with intimidation, hatred, or oppression. Such conduct is incompatible with our core values and has absolutely no place within our service," a Coast Guard spokesperson said.

U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Kevin Lunday testifies before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, Subcommittee on Coast Guard, Maritime, and Fisheries in the Russell Senate Office Building on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. Lunday testifies on the U.S. Coast Guard force laydown. U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Kevin Lunday in January. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) loading...

Commandant orders ‘all hands’ meeting after swastika discovery

Admiral Kevin Lunday, commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, called a mandatory "all hands" meeting with about 900 recruits and staff members and explained in no uncertain terms that hate symbols are unacceptable.

“Anyone who adheres to or advances hate or extremist ideology — get out. Leave. You don’t belong in the United States Coast Guard and we reject you,” Lunday said. “We will not allow anyone to put a stain of hate on our United States Coast Guard. We will not be defined by the cowardly acts, but instead be defined by our unwavering response and our resolve to defeat them.”

The swastika revives a sensitive issue for Lunday, who became the Coast Guard's 28th commandant in January. His nomination process was held up over a change in the Coast Guard's workplace harassment policy that described a swastika only as "potentially divisive," according to the Post. Two senators held up Lunday's confirmation until the wording was removed.

