There are plenty of things I will never understand in life, but perhaps the biggest is the mindset that having all four seasons is a positive.

I've lived in New Jersey my entire life, so I've always experienced spring, summer, fall, and winter. I don't know what it would be like to live somewhere where the weather is in the 70s year-round.

I do know, however, that I do not need to see winter or snow ever again. I'm good with not having the roads salted and the ground being slippery.

Although it may not be the worst part of winter, by far the ugliest part of winter is after we have that snow storm, and the snow on the roads gets plowed into giant mounds, and it becomes snirt.

Yes, you read that right, snirt. The combination of snow and dirt. Snirt. It makes you want to throw up any time you see it.

Most people have the misconception that snow is beautiful and makes everything outside look pretty. For about a day or so, I'd say you're right.

But then comes the snirt, and with the snirt comes a dirty car, and with a dirty car comes the annoyance of having to get it washed.

That snow and dirt combination makes everything about winter a pain in the butt. So the next time you find yourself wanting snow, or you hear someone say they love living somewhere where we get all four seasons, remind them, or yourself, that the snirt that comes is no fun.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

