🐶 Two years later: A missing Texas dog named Koko was found wandering in Clark, NJ — stunning her owners who thought they might never see her again.

👮 Police step in: Clark police cared for the dog for three days, buying food, toys and blankets while waiting for her owners to fly to New Jersey.

❤️ Emotional reunion: When the Texas couple arrived at police headquarters, Koko ran straight into her owner’s arms in a heartwarming reunion.

CLARK — It was a miracle fueled by teamwork and compassion.

The Clark Police Department reunited a dog with its Texas owner after the pooch went missing for two years, according to a social media post.

Koko, the dog who went missing in Texas two years ago, was recently found wandering around Clark, NJ (Clark PD via Facebook) Koko, the dog who went missing in Texas two years ago, was recently found wandering around Clark, NJ (Clark PD via Facebook) loading...

Lost dog found roaming Clark Commons leads to stunning discovery

On Wednesday, March 4, a resident contacted Clark police about a lost dog roaming around the Clark Commons.

A patrolman picked up the dog and brought it to police headquarters.

A chip reader successfully identified the number of a pet finder service.Through the service, police were able to get the name and number of the dog’s owner.

Imagine the shock on the faces of this Glenn Heights, Texas couple when they received a call that their dog, Koko, who had gone missing two years ago in the Lone Star State, was found in the Garden State.

They immediately made plans to fly to New Jersey, but would not be able to arrive until Saturday, March 7.

Koko, the dog who went missing in Texas two years ago, was recently found wandering around Clark, NJ and reunited with her mommy and daddy (Clark PD via Facebook) Koko, the dog who went missing in Texas two years ago, was recently found wandering around Clark, NJ and reunited with her mommy and daddy (Clark PD via Facebook) loading...

Clark police care for missing Texas dog instead of sending her to shelter

Rather than sending Koko to an animal shelter, the Clark police decided to care for the dog for the next three days. During that time, police bathed Koko, fed and gave her treats, walked her regularly, and provided her with blankets and toys to keep her comfortable until her mommy and daddy arrived.

Many of the supplies were purchased by department members out of their own pockets, the department said.

“As a dog lover amongst many other dog lovers, we were not going to make that puppy wait in a shelter or pound. I want to commend all the officers and staff who went above and beyond to care for this dog while still performing their duties. Koko was living her best life inside the dispatch room the last 3 days, and hopefully it will get even better being reunited with her family again,” said Police Director Patrick Grady.

Koko, the dog who went missing in Texas two years ago, and was found in NJ, is reunited with her owners (Clark PD via Facebook) Koko, the dog who went missing in Texas two years ago, and was found in NJ, is reunited with her owners (Clark PD via Facebook) loading...

Emotional reunion in Clark after missing dog found 1,500 miles from home

When Koko’s owners arrived at police headquarters, the dog was seen “running right to her mommy.”

The couple was extremely grateful for the care and compassion the Clark Police Department showed to Koko.

Grady did not say how Koko wound up in New Jersey.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom