On Saturday I'll be walking with my friend Frankie Peppers to support the cause of battling multiple myeloma.

Frankie’s long fight with multiple myeloma

Frankie was diagnosed with this bone marrow cancer back in 2016. In 2017, he was in remission and then in 2023 the cancer came back.

Frankie has become a friend over the years. He introduced us to our friend Joe, who owns 2825 in Atlantic City, and he makes homemade red pepper flakes that are some of the best I've had.

Celebrating remission and giving back

Thankfully, Frankie is currently in remission again and God willing, he'll stay healthy. As many survivors do, he feels gratitude toward those who have helped him along this journey and is always giving back.

How you can join the fight

On Saturday, I'll be walking with his team in Oak Ridge Park in Clark.

Here are the details for you to sign up and donate, and help if you can. See you Saturday!

