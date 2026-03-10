Where NJ families can turn when a disabled loved one needs help

"Also Human" is an advocacy organization for the disabled community.

They are fighting hard to hold the government accountable for alleged abuses in state-run group homes.

Yana and Michelle formed the group after tragedy hit their family.

Photo by Wesley Tingley on Unsplash Photo by Wesley Tingley on Unsplash loading...

New Jersey advocacy group demanding accountability

As Yana explained on the show, her daughter, and Michelle's Goddaughter, Rachel was abused and neglected in a state run group home.

Yana is making an appeal to the AG's office to investigate. She's got all the published reports, and I've seen some of the pictures, and honestly, it's shocking that the state has not taken a step to investigate the practices in state-run group homes.

Parents of kids with disabilities should have 100% confidence in the care delivered to their children.

Thankfully, Rachel is now in another facility and receiving superb care.

Photo by Hanna Morris on Unsplash Photo by Hanna Morris on Unsplash loading...

Resources and legal rights for New Jersey families

We've been joined a few times by our friend Paul Aronson, who is the former ombudsman for the disabled community in New Jersey.

Families have rights and there are protections.

The resources that you may need, whether your family is dealing with a group home or self-directed care, can be found at their website alsohuman.org.

10 Best Affordable NJ Restaurants — That Aren't Fast Food Looking to make dinner plans but don’t want to break the bank? OpenTable has a list of the Top 10 New Jersey restaurants for unbeatable value. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈