From after what felt like an eternity, most of New Jersey finally saw temperatures above freezing. For weeks we were stuck in the deep freeze with no real snow melting at all.

And for most of us, air in the 30s and 40s feels glorious. That right there just tells you how insanely cold it's been here.

Even more? The snow and ice is finally starting to melt at a decent rate. Sure, we'd love to see it happen even faster, but we'll take what we can get.

But for as much as we'd like to enjoy it, there's another problem that's already begun in New Jersey that we're probably going to have to deal with a lot this year.

Especially if the daytime temperatures keep going above freezing while the night temp goes below. Then add in all the salt and brine already on our roads and we're setting ourselves up for a potentially rough pothole season.

Pothole season begins in New Jersey

We're already seeing it on our roads, even this early on. Large craters are starting to form, which is an early indication of what's to come.

So far, our main roads seem to be OK, but that may change in the coming weeks. And, as mentioned above, all that salt and brine will only help make it worse as those melt-freeze cycles become more common.

Consider this a formal heads up to start watching the road closely for those craters that suddenly appear.

From cold to pothole

There is one glimmer of hope. As one season (hopefully) closes with the extreme cold, another one opens with potholes. But what arrives after? The warmer days of spring.

