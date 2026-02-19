I'm a confident driver, and yes, sometimes aggressive driver.

You can't hesitate when you're driving in Jersey or in New York City.

Heading into New York to host the weekend mornings on Newsmax has given me a renewed awareness of the need to pay attention while you are driving.

On Tuesday night, I had three meetings in Morristown, thank you to the staff and owners at a great Jersey spot 1776 where I was able to occupy a table for the four-hour run.

Leaving the restaurant after the last meeting, I headed south through Morristown and picked up 287 toward Somerville.

Photo by Bill Spadea Photo by Bill Spadea loading...

287 traffic jam in New Jersey: sudden standstill

Then bam. Dead stopped traffic.

I contemplated pulling a U-Turn but concluded that it was not only illegal, but definitely dangerous so I nixed that bad idea.

Then I tuned into Trevelise's show on New Jersey 101.5 to hear the traffic report to find out what I was in for.

The apps will only provide you with so much information. Basically, the app tells you you're stuck in traffic while you are stuck in traffic. When the app offers a workaround and reroutes you, how do you know it's really the fastest route?

Many times, I've followed the new route and then bailed to follow my gut and knowledge of New Jersey roads, saving minutes off the ride.

So, when I heard that it was a 6-mile backup for "emergency pothole repairs," I knew I had to get off the highway.

Following the new route, I sat in line to get off Exit 26. Of course, this is Jersey, so after 20 minutes in the line, a few hot rods decided to come up fast on my right and cut ahead on the shoulder.

Photo via Canva Photo via Canva loading...

New Jersey driving etiquette: blocking shoulder line-cutters

After the first two cars passed, I thought no more.

So I did what I never do and I pulled my car half into the shoulder to block the line jumpers.

Then I had a driver try to come around on my left, so I pulled up slightly and went diagonal from shoulder to lane and waited.

After it was clear no one could get around me, and thereby bottlenecking the exit and delaying everyone further, I proceeded to the ramp.

The question is, was I the jerk or the champion in this scenario?

Let us know in the app chat and I might read your comments on air.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

